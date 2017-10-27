Did you get yours?

We did! Each with a November 3rd delivery date, one week away, iPhone X’s official launch day. But, those delivery dates didn’t last for long – just a few minutes!

Apple’s iPhone X became available today at 12:01 am PDT / 3:01 am EDT. The iPhone X is available in Silver and Space Gray finishes in 64GB or 256GB storage capacities. The 64GB versions are priced at $999 and the 256GB models are $1,149.

During the preorder process, Apple performed carrier checks for our unlocked iPhone X models (Verizon). This process took a few extra precious seconds, but went off without a hitch and thankfully did not delay delivery on our orders.

Within minutes, by 12:10 am PDT, iPhone X delivery dates for both colors (Silver and Space Gray) and both capacities (64GB and 256GB) slipped to “1-2 weeks.”

By 12:17 am PDT, all delivery dates for iPhone X units slipped to “2-3 weeks.”

Update: By 12:28 am PDT, all delivery dates for iPhone X units slipped to “4-5 weeks.”



Those customers who haven’t preordered can still brave Apple Stores, third-party retailers (Best Buy, Target, et.), and carrier stores in order to try to get their iPhone X on November 3rd.