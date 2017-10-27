MacDailyNews Take: You don’t know how many Apple had on hand to sell, which leaves you knowing nothing much, but whatever. At least the wildly undervalued AAPL is going up instead of down.

“Shares of Apple Inc. rallied 1.4% in premarket trade Friday, as reports that the iPhone X has already sold out helped assuage demand concerns,” Tomi Kilgore reports for MarketWatch.

“Pre-orders for the highest-priced iPhone X began at 12:01 a.m. ET. Cascend Securities said it manually conducted a survey of iPhone X availability in the 100 most populous markets in the U.S.,” Kilgore reports. “‘In every case, iPhone X was sold out for pre-order online home delivery by 5 a.m., when we started the survey,” Chief investment strategist Eric Ross wrote in a note to clients.”

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s the actual timing: • 12:10 am PDT, iPhone X delivery dates for both colors (Silver and Space Gray) and both capacities (64GB and 256GB) slipped to “1-2 weeks.”

• 12:17 am PDT, all delivery dates for all iPhone X units slipped to “2-3 weeks.”

• 12:28 am PDT, “4-5 weeks.”

• 01:44 am PDT, “5-6 weeks.”

Kilgore reports, “He said there were still some supply available in stores for buying online and store pick up, but based on how quickly the supply was diminishing, he expected most of the supply would be gone by noon, if not sooner.”

Read more in the full article here.