“If you’re just waking up, you’re too late: The iPhone X sold within minutes overnight,” Andrea Miller reports for ABC News.

“Today marked the kick-off for iPhone X preorders, Apple’s much anticipated 10th-anniversary edition of its iPhone,” Miller reports. “Preorders opened at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time and 3:01 a.m. ET for those Apple devotees who wanted to be some of the first to get their hands on the phone that Apple’s CEO Tim Cook called the ‘biggest leap forward since the original iPhone’ at its Sept. 12 launch event. While the iPhone X was gone online in minutes, the phone will be available in stores next Friday, Nov. 3.”

“Apple has confirmed that stores will have the new phone in stock on Nov. 3 and the company is encouraging customers to arrive early,” Miller reports. “‘Stores will have iPhone X available for walk-in customers,’ Apple wrote. Stores open at 8 a.m. Quantities of the phone available are unconfirmed.”



“The iPhone X is the most expensive phone on the market, starting at $999 for the 64-gigabit version,” Miller reports. “The 256 GB phone starts at $1,149.”

MacDailyNews Take: Fake news. Vertu’s “Clous De Paris Red Gold” phone costs $46,600.00. Vertu’s “cheapest,” the “Stainless Steel Black Leather” phone, retails for $13,800.00.

“Tech industry analyst Daniel Ives, the head of technology research at GBH Insights in New York… sees the iPhone X as an industry game changer,” Miller reports. “GBH Insights analysis showed that an estimated 350 million iPhone users are up for an upgrade or will be eligible within the next year, and Ives thinks that most of these users will want to spring for the X. ‘The real success of [the iPhone X] is going to be during 2018,’ Ives predicted.”

