“Apple Inc quashed any concern of muted demand for its iPhone X on Friday, saying pre-orders for the 10th anniversary phone were ‘off the charts,'” Reuters reports.

“Pre-orders for the much-anticipated 10th anniversary phone started from 12.01 am PT (0701 GMT) on Friday,” Reuters reports. “‘We can see from the initial response, customer demand is off the charts,’ an Apple spokeswoman told Reuters. ‘We’re working hard to get this revolutionary new product into the hands of every customer who wants one, as quickly as possible.'”

“The company’s website showed delivery times pushed out to five to six weeks for the phone, compared to an initial plan of November 3,” Reuters reports. “Shares of Apple were up [$5.28, or +3.35%, to $162.69 in early afternoon] trading in New York.”

