“Industry analysts say the suspension likely stemmed from Chinese government security concerns to do with tracking users of the device, which uses different technology than standard mobile phone,” WSJ reports. “China strictly regulates mobile phones and all three major telecom service providers are state-owned companies. To get a SIM—subscriber identity module—card to operate the phone, users must register under their real names with a network carrier.”
“The latest Apple Watch poses a challenge to the existing user identification system, industry analysts said. The watch contains a new and tiny version of the SIM card, called embedded SIM, or eSIM. The eSIM is embedded in the watch by Apple, not by carriers,” WSJ reports. “The benefit of a device carrying an eSIM is that, with software, users can choose a telecom operator and a communications plan. But in China, that new system raises the question of how carriers and regulators can track the device user’s identity.
‘The eSIM (system) isn’t mature enough yet in China,” one analyst said. “The government still needs to figure out how they can control the eSIM.'”
“‘We were informed by China Unicom that the new cellular feature on the Apple Watch Series 3 has been suspended,’ Apple said in a statement,” WSJ reports. “Ministry officials are likely studying how to resolve the issue before allowing any broad cellular access to the Apple Watch, which could take months, said the analysts, who asked not to be identified.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Uh oh.
Expect Apple’s stock price to take a hit over this kerfuffle.
It seems very farfetched to assume that Apple not anticipate this issue. Hopefully, this is a minor snag and will be rectified in short order.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]