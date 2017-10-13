“The analyst writes that 3D sensing will be a ‘key selling point’ of all new 2018 iPhone models,” Miller reports. “While Apple currently faces manufacturing difficulties with 3D sensing, Kuo says TrueDepth cameras and Face ID will help Apple ‘capitalize on its clear lead in 3D sensing design and production for smartphones.'”
Miller reports, “Because of the focus on 3D sensing, Kuo predicts that all new iPhone models from here on out will abandon fingerprint recognition entirely.”
MacDailyNews Take: Bring it on! It’s a clear point of differentiation and another area where Apple is ahead and the knockoff outfits are scrambling for an answer.
We each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
