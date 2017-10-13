“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor note,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “Kuo explains that, despite initially believing Apple might readopt fingerprint technology, it’s now likely that all 2018 iPhone models will move to Face ID and leave Touch ID in the past”

“The analyst writes that 3D sensing will be a ‘key selling point’ of all new 2018 iPhone models,” Miller reports. “While Apple currently faces manufacturing difficulties with 3D sensing, Kuo says TrueDepth cameras and Face ID will help Apple ‘capitalize on its clear lead in 3D sensing design and production for smartphones.'”

Miller reports, “Because of the focus on 3D sensing, Kuo predicts that all new iPhone models from here on out will abandon fingerprint recognition entirely.”

