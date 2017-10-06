“Even as a series of anti-trust investigations and an ugly pricing dispute with Apple Inc. threaten its lucrative licensing business, Qualcomm Inc. is looking aggressively ahead to its future opportunities,” Brian Sozzi reports for TheStreet.

“Chief among them, of course, is its planned acquisition of NXP Semiconductors, the leader in producing semiconductors for the automotive industry,” Sozzi reports. “The antri-trust investigations and disputes with Apple and at least one other major cell phone maker have taken some wind out of Qualcomm’s sails, with its stock price declining about 22% in the past year. But its CEO, Steven Mollenkopf, who took over the company from the founder’s son in 2014, is nothing if not an optimist.”

TheStreet: Where do things stand with your licensing disputes with Apple?

Mollenkopf: I would say we have both stated our positions. We are in the process of executing the legal strategies on both sides. I like to describe it as if you are watching a movie and you only watch five minutes of the movie, you really can’t tell what’s going on with the plot. That’s probably what people are seeing. But at the end, we are defending our existing contract that we have had in place for a very long time. We think we will be successful. We think it will take time to do that.

