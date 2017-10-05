“U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP on Thursday said it aims to list Toshiba Corp’s chip unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange within three years, to cash in its investment after leading an $18 billion acquisition of the business,” Makiko Yamazaki and Junko Fujita report for Reuters. “Bain, whose consortium signed the purchase deal last week, also said it hopes to settle legal disputes over the transaction at an early stage with Western Digital Corp, Toshiba’s joint venture partner.”

“Toshiba aims to complete the sale by the end of its fiscal year in March,” Yamazaki and Fujita report. “With the clock ticking, Bain filed for antitrust approval in China the day after signing, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.”

“In the first news conference since the signing, Yuji Sugimoto, head of Bain Capital in Japan, told reporters on Thursday that Bain hopes to maintain stability at the chip unit through contracts with Apple Inc, a major client and member of the buyout consortium,” Yamazaki and Fujita report. “For Bain, the deal is part of an aggressive expansion strategy in Japan. Only days after the Toshiba deal, Bain announced a $1.4 billion bid for Japan’s third-largest advertising agency, Asatsu-DK Inc, in one of the largest buy-outs in the country this year.”

