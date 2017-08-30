“Toshiba has been scrambling to sell its flash memory unit – the world’s No. 2 producer of NAND chips – to cover billions in losses at its bankrupt U.S. nuclear business Westinghouse,” Hamada and Fuse report. “The [Bain Capital consortium’s] revised offer is worth some 2 trillion yen ($18.2 billion). Bain and South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc will be responsible for 1.1 trillion yen, while Apple will provide up to 400 billion yen and Japanese banks will give around 600 billion yen in support, one of the sources said. The proposal also calls for Toshiba to be part of the deal, investing 200 billion yen, the source said.”
“The bid trumps the 1.9 trillion yen offered by the Western Digital-led consortium, which also includes U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP. Banking sources have previously said, however, that Western Digital was working to get its proposal up to 2 trillion yen,” Hamada and Fuse report. “Bain’s revised bid was first reported by Japanese broadcaster NHK which said it would be structured so that Bain and Toshiba would each hold 46 percent of the unit.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a bidding war!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]