“According to sources, Hon Hai is the highest bidder among five interested buyers, supposedly offering more than 2 trillion yen ($18.2 billion),” Wu reports. “‘Of course Apple and Amazon are offering money together, but I cannot comment on how much funds each company is putting on the table,’ Gou said at a hotel in Osaka.”
“Hours earlier on Saturday night, Gou told the Nikkei Asian Review in a separate interview that he has secured support from Apple and Amazon on the Toshiba deal,” Wu reports. “Gou’s comments Sunday were the first official confirmation that the two companies were participating in a bid.”
MacDailyNews Take: Anything that helps to cutting slavish copier Samsung out of Apple’s supply chain is a Good Thing™.
