“Chairman Terry Gou of key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry, or Foxconn Technology Group, told the Nikkei Asian Review in an exclusive interview Sunday that his company has financial support from Apple and Amazon in its bid for the memory chip unit of embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba,” Debby Wu reports for Nikkei.

“According to sources, Hon Hai is the highest bidder among five interested buyers, supposedly offering more than 2 trillion yen ($18.2 billion),” Wu reports. “‘Of course Apple and Amazon are offering money together, but I cannot comment on how much funds each company is putting on the table,’ Gou said at a hotel in Osaka.”

“Hours earlier on Saturday night, Gou told the Nikkei Asian Review in a separate interview that he has secured support from Apple and Amazon on the Toshiba deal,” Wu reports. “Gou’s comments Sunday were the first official confirmation that the two companies were participating in a bid.”

