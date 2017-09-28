“Japan’s Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it had signed an $18 billion deal to sell its chip unit to a consortium led by Bain Capital LP, overcoming a key – albeit not its last – hurdle as it scrambles for funds to stave off a potential delisting,” Makiko Yamazaki reports for Reuters. “But in an inauspicious sign, a Tokyo news conference on the deal was canceled, with Bain saying the consortium could not form a consensus on whether to brief media – underscoring fears that the 8-member group contained too many competing interests for it to work well.”

“The sale of the unit – the world’s second biggest producer of NAND chips – was agreed last week after a tortuous auction process but the signing was delayed because consortium member Apple Inc demanded new terms on chip supply, sources familiar with the matter have said,” Yamazaki reports. “‘This consortium has so many members that it is going to be hard to come to consensus and agree on who’s going to take the initiative,’ said Hideki Yasuda at Ace Research Institute, but he added that if the sale was successfully completed it would reduce a lot of risks for Toshiba… In addition to Apple, Bain’s consortium includes South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, as well as Dell Inc., Seagate Technology Plc and Kingston Technology – all of which want access to NAND technology.”

“Although the news conference was canceled just minutes before it was due to begin, the head of Bain Capital in Japan, Yuji Sugimoto, said the disagreements over the briefing had no bearing on the contract,” Yamazaki reports. “The sale also faces legal challenges from Western Digital, Toshiba’s chip venture partner and rejected suitor, which is seeking an injunction to block any deal that does not have its consent.”

