“The sale of the unit – the world’s second biggest producer of NAND chips – was agreed last week after a tortuous auction process but the signing was delayed because consortium member Apple Inc demanded new terms on chip supply, sources familiar with the matter have said,” Yamazaki reports. “‘This consortium has so many members that it is going to be hard to come to consensus and agree on who’s going to take the initiative,’ said Hideki Yasuda at Ace Research Institute, but he added that if the sale was successfully completed it would reduce a lot of risks for Toshiba… In addition to Apple, Bain’s consortium includes South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, as well as Dell Inc., Seagate Technology Plc and Kingston Technology – all of which want access to NAND technology.”
“Although the news conference was canceled just minutes before it was due to begin, the head of Bain Capital in Japan, Yuji Sugimoto, said the disagreements over the briefing had no bearing on the contract,” Yamazaki reports. “The sale also faces legal challenges from Western Digital, Toshiba’s chip venture partner and rejected suitor, which is seeking an injunction to block any deal that does not have its consent.”
MacDailyNews Take: Leave it to Apple to extract a better deal at the last minute!
We have a feeling that this saga has not ended, just moved into a new chapter.
