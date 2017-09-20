“Toshiba Corp. decided Wednesday to sell its chip business to a group that includes Apple Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc., a person familiar with the matter said, although the parties have yet to reach a final agreement and opposition to the deal remains,” Takashi Mochizuki reports for The Wall Street Journal. “The bidding group is led by U.S. private-equity firm Bain Capital.”

“People familiar with the talks have said the Bain group has proposed paying more than ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) for the Toshiba unit, which makes NAND flash memory chips.,” Mochizuki reports. “Western Digital, which is Toshiba’s partner in the flash-memory business, has said it has the right to block any sale of the business, and it criticized Toshiba’s decision to sign the Sept. 13 memorandum of understanding with the Bain group. Toshiba says Western Digital doesn’t have a right of refusal, and the two sides are headed for international arbitration.”

