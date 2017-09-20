“People familiar with the talks have said the Bain group has proposed paying more than ¥2 trillion ($18 billion) for the Toshiba unit, which makes NAND flash memory chips.,” Mochizuki reports. “Western Digital, which is Toshiba’s partner in the flash-memory business, has said it has the right to block any sale of the business, and it criticized Toshiba’s decision to sign the Sept. 13 memorandum of understanding with the Bain group. Toshiba says Western Digital doesn’t have a right of refusal, and the two sides are headed for international arbitration.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The saga continues.
What’s potentially Apple’s largest deal ever will take a bit longer to get done.
