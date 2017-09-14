“For months, Apple has quietly circled the deal, apparently in hopes of keeping the business out of the hands of San Jose-based hard drive maker Western Digital Corp. Until recently, Apple had backed a rival bid led by its main manufacturing partner, Taiwan’s Foxconn,” Stangel reports. “Toshiba’s flash memory chips are embedded in hundreds of millions of consumer electronic devices, including the iPhone. Apple wants to keep the supply of key iPhone components competitive.”
“This week, Toshiba said it planned to focus on the Bain Capital-led bid, which is rumored to be worth somewhere between $18 billion and $22 billion, with a promise of more than $1 billion in infrastructure improvements,” Stangel reports. “Toshiba hopes to agree on terms of the deal by the end of the month.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Soon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]