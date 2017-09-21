“Toshiba is selling its prized memory chip business for $18 billion to a group of buyers that includes Apple,” Sherisse Pham reports for CNN. “The Japanese conglomerate is offloading major assets to try to deal with a crippling financial crisis. The memory chip business is its crown jewel, which has attracted interest from major tech companies like Taiwan’s Foxconn.”

“But after a messy, months-long bidding process, Toshiba has picked a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and backed financially by Apple, Dell and other U.S. and Japanese firms,” Pham reports. “It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) will come from Apple, which uses memory chips for iPhones, tablets and other devices. Multiple reports suggested its stake in the bid would be significant, but the company declined to comment.”

“Other U.S. tech companies putting money into the deal include flash memory product maker Kingston and data storage firm Seagate, according to Bain,” Pham reports. “The agreement may not be the end of the saga, however. The Bain group fended off a challenge from U.S. data storage firm Western Digital, whose subsidiary SanDisk has a joint venture with Toshiba. But Western Digital is still trying to block the deal. SanDisk filed new proceedings against Toshiba in international courts Wednesday, calling the deal a “retaliatory breach” of the joint venture agreement.”

