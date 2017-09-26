“KKR & Co. is trying to persuade Apple Inc. to switch sides and join the private equity firm in a bid for Toshiba Corp.’s flash memory chip business, according to a person familiar with the discussions,” Alex Sherman and Ian King report for Bloomberg. “The pitch comes just days after the Japanese company said its board agreed to sell the unit to another group, led by Bain Capital, that included the iPhone maker, Dell Inc., SK Hynix Inc. and Seagate Technology Plc for for 2 trillion yen ($18 billion). Apple has yet to agree to final terms with Bain and is negotiating the volume of chips to be supplied, another person familiar with the matter has said.”

“Switching to the KKR group from the Bain group would require Apple to become more comfortable with Western Digital Corp.’s role in its manufacturing joint venture partnership with Toshiba after the acquisition and that may still prove a sticking point, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private,” Sherman and King report. “Apple previously opposed a bid by KKR and Western Digital for the Toshiba unit in part because it would concentrate power within the chip industry.”

“Apple, as the largest consumer of the type of chips that Toshiba produces, is aiming to get the best deal on price and volume for a key component and has a vested interest in keeping the market competitive,” Sherman and King report. “The compact chips are essential for its iPhones and iPods.”

