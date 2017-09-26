“Switching to the KKR group from the Bain group would require Apple to become more comfortable with Western Digital Corp.’s role in its manufacturing joint venture partnership with Toshiba after the acquisition and that may still prove a sticking point, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private,” Sherman and King report. “Apple previously opposed a bid by KKR and Western Digital for the Toshiba unit in part because it would concentrate power within the chip industry.”
“Apple, as the largest consumer of the type of chips that Toshiba produces, is aiming to get the best deal on price and volume for a key component and has a vested interest in keeping the market competitive,” Sherman and King report. “The compact chips are essential for its iPhones and iPods.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Stop the presses! The Toshiba saga is back for an encore!
