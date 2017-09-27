“Amazon introduced a second-generation version of the Echo today with a dedicated bass tweeter [woofer? – MND Ed.] and a modified, shorter design. The new device looks to be about half the size of the original Echo, is cloth-covered, goes on sale today for $99,” Casey Newton reports for The Verge. “The company is also selling a three pack for the first time, offering multi-room audio for the price of $50 per device.”

“Multi-room audio has been a major request of Echo users nearly since its inception. The introduction of audio that can stream to multiple devices simultaneously means that Echo now poses a direct competitive threat to Sonos,” Newton reports. “And it will offer a low-cost alternative to Apple’s forthcoming HomePod.”



“In addition to multi-room audio, Echo can now make free calls to the United States, Canada, and Mexico for the first time,” Newton reports. “o help push the idea of Alexa as a phone replacement, Amazon also introduced a separate $35 device called Connect. The Connect will go on sale today as well.”

Read more in the full article here.