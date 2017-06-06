“It may well have Siri’s smarts, but Apple wants you to know that the new HomePod speaker is all about great sound quality. It’s also about the promise of spatially-aware sound-projecting speakers,” Scott Stein writes for CNET. “That was my quick takeaway after getting to hear a quick demo of Apple’s new speaker in a controlled environment versus the $180 Amazon Echo (£150, US price converts to AU$240) and the $300 Sonos Play:3 (£300, AU$450).”

“HomePod puts vocals in a direct center channel, and beams ambient sounds around for what Apple says is a more omnidirectional music experience. I walked around, and it sounded good from multiple parts of the room,” Stein writes. “I also got try two HomePods at once, set up like stereo speakers. The HomePods combined to give a more surround-feel music experience. According to Apple, HomePod is aware of other HomePods in the room, and can dynamically adjust music accordingly for the best spatial sound.”



“HomePod came off as bolder and more vivid than Sonos Play:3 in the experience I tried, and a lot better than Amazon Echo. I’d also say the music sounded consistently vivid and crisp in a quiet space, more so than the Sonos and Amazon comparisons on-hand,” Stein writes. “The HomePod is a big step up from Apple’s last speaker product (remember 2006’s Apple Hi-Fi?).”

Read more in the full article here.