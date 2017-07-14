Even though Apple’s “HomePod is $170 more than its nearest-in-price competitor, Apple fans are eager to get their hands on it when it debuts in December just in time for the holidays,” Natalie Walters writes for TheStreet.

“A Raymond James survey of 500 consumers in June showed that about 14% of iPhone owners intend to buy the HomePod,” Walters writes, “which is more than the 6% of respondents that indicated they wanted to buy an Apple Watch in a similar survey the firm conducted ahead of the wearable’s release in the spring of 2015.”

“However, its competitors have had a meaningful head start,” Walters writes, “The Amazon Echo has already been out for close to three years and the Google Home has been out for about a year. According to the same survey, 16% of respondents plan to buy an Echo, while just 2% plan to buy a Google Home. However, 5% plan to buy a speaker from Apple’s Beats Music, which brings Apple to a total of 19% when it comes to implied speaker purchases by iPhone users.”



