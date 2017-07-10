“In addition the report from Raymond James found that there was high demand for the Apple Watch and for the AirPods (conceivably the hit product for last year’s Christmas selling season),” Somaney writes. “AirPod demand is said to be exceeding supply by six months as per Raymond James.”
“19% of those polled indicated that they would buy an Apple home speaker system system (including Beats wireless speakers) compared to 16% of those that would buy an Amazon Echo,” Somaney writes. “According to the analysts, 12% of those surveyed also indicated that they are in the market for an Apple Watch, the highest level seen by the Raymond James analysts thus far.”
MacDailyNews Take: And, this is before the holiday season ads for Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod. Another all-time record Christmas quarter is on tap for Apple!
Also, as per HomePod via Reddit user Arve:
1. They’re using some form of dynamic modeling, and likely also current sensing that allows them to have a p-p excursion of 20 mm in a 4″ driver. This is completely unheard of in the home market. You can read an introduction to the topic here. The practical upshot is that that 4″ driver can go louder than larger drivers, and with significantly less distortion. It’s also stuff you typically find in speakers with five-figure price tags (The Beolab 90 does this, and I also suspect that the Kii Three does). It’s a quantum leap over what a typical passive speaker does, and you don’t really even find it in higher-end powered speakers
2. The speaker uses six integrated beamforming microphones to probe the room dimensions, and alter its output so it sounds its best wherever it is placed in the room. It’ll know how large the room is, and where in the room it is placed.
3. The room correction applied after probing its own position isn’t simplistic DSP of frequency response, as the speaker has seven drivers that are used to create a beamforming speaker array,. so they can direct specific sound in specific directions. The only other speakers that do this is the Beolab 90, and Lexicon SL-1. The Beolab 90 is $85,000/pair, and no price tag is set for the Lexicon, but the expectation in the industry is “astronomical”.
So yes, compared to the typical sub-$2000 speaker, the technology they apply may just as well be considered “magic”.
