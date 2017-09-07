“Apple shares fell slightly on Thursday afternoon after a report from The Wall Street Journal said that the upcoming iPhone suffered from ‘production glitches,'” Anita Balakrishnan reports for CNBC.

“According to the Journal, the new $1,000 iPhone, set for to be revealed on Tuesday, could suffer shipping delays,” Balakrishnan reports. “The report comes after several Wall Street analysts have predicted delays for the iPhones, including top analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who reportedly predicted the manufacturing difficulties in research notes for KGI Securities.”

“Shares of Apple’s stock dipped to around $161, down a hair from the day’s high of $162.24 a share,” Balakrishnan reports. “Shares of Foxconn Technology, an Apple supplier, also fell in the afternoon.”

