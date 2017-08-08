“Apple’s upcoming 2017 iPhones, including the ‘iPhone 8,’ the iPhone 7s, and the iPhone 7s Plus, will be available in just three colors — black, silver, and gold — according to a new investor note shared today by respectable KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo,” Juli Clover reports for AppleInsider.

“If Apple does plan on introducing the iPhone in just three hues this year, we won’t be seeing rose gold or the multiple shades of black that were available in the iPhone 7,” Clover reports. “According to Kuo, all three iPhone models expected in 2017 will also support fast charging, but he warns that consumers may need to purchase a Type-C power adapter to enable faster charging. The current iPad Pro has a similar feature — it uses the MacBook’s $49 29W USB-C power adapter for fast charging.”

“Kuo expects Apple will announce all three iPhone models simultaneously in September, with plans to launch them all on the same date,” Clover reports. “The OLED version will be in short supply, though, with Kuo forecasting shipments of 2-4 million units in the third quarter.”

