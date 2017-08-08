“If you want to get the upcoming iPhone 8, you’ll probably need to buy it the second it goes on sale,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC.

“According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been following the iPhone 8 in the supply chain all year, the phone will be unveiled and will launch at the same time as Apple’s other two expected iPhones, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus,” Haselton reports. “Kuo warns that the device, which he once said was delayed, will be in extremely tight supply, with only about 2 million to 4 million units available.”

Haselton reports, “The iPhone 8 may be hard to get at first, but Kuo says Apple will ramp up production in order to build 45 million to 50 million iPhone 8 units this year.”

Read more in the full article here.