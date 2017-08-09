“Most component and service suppliers in the iPhone supply chain have reported strong sales for July, indicating that production for new iPhone devices is gaining momentum, according to industry sources,” Monica Chen and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes.

“All of the three new iPhone models, including two TFT LCD and one OLED model, have entered volume production, said the sources, adding that there will not be shortages for the two LCD models, but the supply of the OLED version could fall short of demand due to high expectations for the model,” Chen and Shen report. “The high consumer expectations for new iPhone devices will keep most component suppliers operating in high gear in the second half of 2017 and drive their monthly or quarterly sales volumes to new highs, commented the sources.”

“Since shipments of complete iPhone devices are expected to start gaining momentum in August,” Chen and Shen report, “iPhone assemblers Foxconn Electronics, Pegatron Technology and Wistron will see their revenues hit highs during the September-November period, said the sources.”

