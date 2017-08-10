“Still undecided on the detailed specifications of some hardware and design features, US tech giant Apple has postponed the unveiling of the iPhone 8 fitted with an OLED screen to November, while the LCD-equipped iPhone 7s and 7s Plus will likely debut in September as planned, industry sources said on August 10,” Kim Young-won reports for The Korea Herald.

“‘Apple’s top brass recently approved the September launch of two LCD models, but the OLED iPhone launch is likely to be delayed to November,’ an official from a Korean supplier told The Investor on condition of anonymity,” Kim reports. “The official added the relocation of the fingerprint sensor, among other things, seems to be a sticking point for the first OLED iPhone… ‘The iPhone’s rear design has not yet been finalized. We are still awaiting Apple’s final decision before shipping parts,’ he said, hinting that the phone is also likely to have a fingerprint scanner on the back.”

“The OLED iPhone has been widely rumored to feature on-screen fingerprint scanning that would remove the physical home button on the bottom of the device and allow more room for a larger-than-ever display screen. But sources said Apple may have ditched the plan recently due to technical glitches,” Kim reports. “In the meantime, suppliers for the two LCD iPhones started shipping parts from June and have been ramping up shipments since July. The LCD models are expected to have an edge-to-edge screen that wraps around the side. LG Display is the key supplier.”

