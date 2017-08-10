“‘Apple’s top brass recently approved the September launch of two LCD models, but the OLED iPhone launch is likely to be delayed to November,’ an official from a Korean supplier told The Investor on condition of anonymity,” Kim reports. “The official added the relocation of the fingerprint sensor, among other things, seems to be a sticking point for the first OLED iPhone… ‘The iPhone’s rear design has not yet been finalized. We are still awaiting Apple’s final decision before shipping parts,’ he said, hinting that the phone is also likely to have a fingerprint scanner on the back.”
“The OLED iPhone has been widely rumored to feature on-screen fingerprint scanning that would remove the physical home button on the bottom of the device and allow more room for a larger-than-ever display screen. But sources said Apple may have ditched the plan recently due to technical glitches,” Kim reports. “In the meantime, suppliers for the two LCD iPhones started shipping parts from June and have been ramping up shipments since July. The LCD models are expected to have an edge-to-edge screen that wraps around the side. LG Display is the key supplier.”
MacDailyNews Take: This seems like old, regurgitated, and just plain wrong (edge-to-edge LCD) information perhaps dropped by iPhone knockoff outfits who would like nothing more than to rope in a few more suckers before iPhone again kills their sales or by stock market manipulators who’ve shorted AAPL.
We’re going to value KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest information over random supplier sources who very likely also make their own iPhone wannabes.
