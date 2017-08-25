“Silicon Valley has a perception problem. Steve Jobs once said, speaking about the irreverent culture he helped create, that ‘it’s better to be a pirate than join the navy.’ This ethos served the community well when its firms existed at ‘pirate scale.’ But now Silicon Valley’s most successful companies have become some of the largest in the world,” Conor Sen writes for Bloomberg. “This culture must accept that it has become the navy, with its remaining pirates facing a choice — enlist, or walk the plank.”

“Silicon Valley has a lot of self-interested reasons for preferring to maintain a facade that its culture is special, and that its industry is more innovative, virtuous and productive than every other industry,” Sen writes. “It serves as a great recruiting tool as the region competes for talent with other industries and areas. It allows insiders to maintain outsize control of their companies. And it is a way to prevent regulators from coming in and regulating Silicon Valley to the extent that it might otherwise seek to do.”

“But it’s time to drop the pretense that Silicon Valley deserves special treatment,” Sen writes. “Facebook and Google are content and advertising companies, digital evolutions of print and television companies that came before them. Amazon’s core e-commerce business is just a digital Wal-Mart. Apple’s iPhone product cycle, with its annual incremental improvements, has parallels to the personal computer industry in the 1990s or even the Detroit ‘Big Three’ automakers in the 1960s. They deserve the same scrutiny from regulatory and labor watchdogs that their old-economy peers get.”

Read more in the full article here.