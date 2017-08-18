“That’s been held up as a missing piece of functionality by those competitors that do include LTE support in their own smartwatches, but it’s hardly been an unequivocal demand amongst current owners of the Apple Watch,” Moren writes. “Is this a natural evolution for the product, or a case of trying to find some additional features to drive sales?”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a natural evolution for the product.
“The benefits of cellular connectivity on an Apple Watch are pretty clear-cut. Rather than having to carry both your Watch and your iPhone around with you, you could leave the house with simply your Apple Watch,” Moren writes. “There’s a particular benefit to fitness users: runners can, for example, stream music from Apple Music or another service, rather than fussing with syncing music to the Watch’s local storage. They can also continue to get notifications while they work out, including, presumably, iMessages and emails.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re generally only without our iPhones when we’re running, swimming, and participating in other sports/activities. During those few hours per day, we’d really like have the cellular capability available for use, if necessary, in our Apple Watches. At all other times, the Watch would know the iPhone was in range and would use its cellular radio instead, as usual.
