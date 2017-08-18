“As summer wends on, so too do the rumors of upcoming Apple products,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “This time it’s the Apple Watch that has gotten the spotlight, with word that the next version of the wearable might include cellular connectivity.”

“That’s been held up as a missing piece of functionality by those competitors that do include LTE support in their own smartwatches, but it’s hardly been an unequivocal demand amongst current owners of the Apple Watch,” Moren writes. “Is this a natural evolution for the product, or a case of trying to find some additional features to drive sales?”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s a natural evolution for the product.

“The benefits of cellular connectivity on an Apple Watch are pretty clear-cut. Rather than having to carry both your Watch and your iPhone around with you, you could leave the house with simply your Apple Watch,” Moren writes. “There’s a particular benefit to fitness users: runners can, for example, stream music from Apple Music or another service, rather than fussing with syncing music to the Watch’s local storage. They can also continue to get notifications while they work out, including, presumably, iMessages and emails.”

