“Apple is fond of talking about its four platforms: iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. But not all four get equal attention,” Dan Moren writes for Macworld. “At the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference in June, Tim Cook and friends said relatively little about the next version of tvOS—in fact, pretty much the only relevant announcement was that Amazon would be bringing its Prime Video app to the platform at some undisclosed time in the future.”

“Those interested in the Apple TV have thus resorted to pulling meager information from the company’s tvOS 11 beta. And even what changes have been uncovered there have been pretty meager,” Moren writes. “As the fourth-generation Apple TV approaches the two-year mark, perhaps it’s time for Apple to take another look at its set-top box.”

“I’m skeptical we’ll see any major changes to the Apple TV line this fall, but what I’m hoping for is this: a return to a lower cost Apple TV, somewhere in the $70-$99 range, with a modicum of storage, and perhaps a traditional remote with buttons,” Moren writes. “Instead of building Siri functionality into the remote, the Apple TV should have built-in mics that support ‘Hey Siri’ (or, if you prefer to avoid collisions, ‘Hey Apple TV’).”

