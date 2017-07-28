“Florida company CustomPlay filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Apple today, claiming a Siri feature that allows fourth-generation Apple TV users to rewatch a portion of video with closed captioning copies its movie companion software,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “The case has yet to be assigned to a judge.”

Rossignol reports, “Using the Siri Remote, Apple TV users can ask ‘what did he say?’ or a similar question and tvOS will rewind the TV show or movie by 10-15 seconds and resume playing with closed captioning temporarily enabled.”

“CustomPlay owner Max Abecassis essentially argues he invented the idea first, as the owner of U.S. Patent No. 6,408,128 B1, filed in 1998 and granted in 2002,” Rossignol reports. “The patent covers a replay function with subtitles activated by either remote control or voice control, much like tvOS’s feature.”

