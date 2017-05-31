“I like the Apple TV a lot,” David Katzmaier writes for CNET. “It’s one of my favorite streaming media devices, coming in third place on my list after a couple of Rokus and ahead of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick.”

“There’s still room for improvement, however,” Katzmaier writes. “WWDC, Apple’s big developer’s conference kicking off Monday, provides a great opportunity for the tech behemoth to announce its latest Apple TV upgrades.”

Katzmaier writes, “Here’s what I’m hoping to see” at WDDC on June 5th:

• Amazon Video app

• 4K and HDR streaming

• ‘Hey Siri’ hands-free TV

• Better gaming support

• Optical digital audio output

• Remote finder

• Better TV and device control

