“According to new research by eMarketer, 168 million people will use Internet-connected TV this year, up about 10% from last year,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac. “More growth is expected for the coming years, but it looks like many consumers will be opting for hardware from Roku, Amazon, and Google instead of Apple.”

“eMarketer says that about half of the 168 million people using connected TV this year will do so from a Smart TV,” Potuck reports. “The other half will use a set-top box like Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, or an Amazon Fire TV Stick, which are the top four products on the market.”

“Roku leads the market with 38.9 millions users, followed by Google Chromecast coming in second with 36.9 million. Amazon Fire TV is a close third place with 35.8 million,” Potuck reports. “Apple lags significantly behind in fourth place with 21.3 million users, just over 12% of the connected TV market.”

