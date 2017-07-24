“City sources said that Canyon Bridge was viewed as a serious potential bidder. Last year it agreed to pay $1.3bn (£1bn) for Lattice Semiconductor, a US maker of specialised microchips,” Williams reports. “That deal has provoked unease over the private equity firm’s links to the Chinese government. Beijing has made increased sway in the global high technology market a policy priority and Chinese investors have been on a buying spree.”
“A bid for Imagination could be a test of the British Government’s readiness to intervene in takeovers,” Williams reports. “Imagination was forced to put itself on the block in June after Apple said it would stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone… Imagination, which now has a stock market value shy of £400m, declined to comment. At its peak the company was worth around £2bn.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As Imagination is learning the hard way, it’s not smart to put all of your eggs in one basket.
