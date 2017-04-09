“Apple is embarking on a hiring spree in London as it ramps up efforts to develop its own graphics technology just days after pulling the plug on Imagination Technologies,” James Titcomb reports for The Telegraph.

“It is likely to increase fears that Imagination will lose more staff to the iPhone maker after dozens of employees have jumped ship from the Hertfordshire-based group,” Titcomb reports. “Last week, Imagination was thrown into chaos when it emerged that Apple planned to stop using its designs for the graphics chips that power the iPhone and iPad.”

“Profiles on the networking website LinkedIn reveal that at least 25 former Imagination staff have joined Apple in the last two years in San Francisco and London,” Titcomb reports. “They include John Metcalfe, Imagination’s former chief operating officer.”

