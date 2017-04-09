“It is likely to increase fears that Imagination will lose more staff to the iPhone maker after dozens of employees have jumped ship from the Hertfordshire-based group,” Titcomb reports. “Last week, Imagination was thrown into chaos when it emerged that Apple planned to stop using its designs for the graphics chips that power the iPhone and iPad.”
“Profiles on the networking website LinkedIn reveal that at least 25 former Imagination staff have joined Apple in the last two years in San Francisco and London,” Titcomb reports. “They include John Metcalfe, Imagination’s former chief operating officer.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, the message is crystal clear: Don’t fsck with Apple.
Of course, one would hope there is some mechanism in place to prevent Apple from running roughshod over suppliers, offering them lowball acquisition offers or payment terms and, if they refuse, destroying their stock prices with threats of lost business while also poaching the supplier’s key employees. (See related articles below.)
We expect such mechanism to be pursued via legal channels if Imagination Technologies feels they have been/are being railroaded.
