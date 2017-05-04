“Imagination said in April that Apple had notified the British firm it was developing its own graphics chips and would no longer use Imagination’s processing designs in 15 months to two years time,” Sandle reports. “Apple has used Imagination’s technology in its products from the time of the iPod, and it receives royalties from every sale of an Apple device containing its designs, including the iPhone and iPad.”
“It said on Thursday it had been unable to make satisfactory progress with Apple on an alternative commercial arrangements for the current license and royalty agreement,” Sandle reports. “”Imagination has therefore commenced the dispute resolution procedure under the license agreement with a view to reaching an agreement through a more structured process,” it said.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The dance continues.
