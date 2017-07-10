“The Silicon Valley giant has planted its flag by renting a 22,500 square-foot office in St Albans, a stone’s throw from Imagination’s headquarters,” Titcomb reports. “It plans to use the office to develop its own graphics technology as it ditches Imagination, leading to fears that it will poach the British company’s most talented staff.”
“The development is set to heighten tensions between the companies, exacerbating fears that Apple is seeking a quasi-takeover of its supplier by hiring its employees and weakening the company’s hand as the two tussle over Apple’s plans to ditch the company,” Titcomb reports. “Apple has hired a string of Imagination employees in recent months including its former chief operating officer John Metcalfe, who have been placed staff at the iPhone giant’s main UK office in London or in California. More than a dozen further job postings on Apple’s website for experts in graphics hardware now advertise for roles in South Hertfordshire.”
MacDailyNews Take: Again, the message is crystal clear: Don’t fsck with Apple or you’ll be ground into worthless paste.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]