“At this point, anybody with even a cursory interest in technology stocks has probably heard that Apple recently informed graphics specialist Imagination Technologies that it would no longer need to use its graphics intellectual property in future mobile applications processors,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool.

“Imagination has historically depended heavily on Apple for the bulk of its revenue (just over 50% in fiscal year 2016). However, it’s worth observing that this figure understates just how important Apple was to Imagination’s PowerVR graphics business,” Eassa writes. “In Imagination’s disclosure vis-a-vis Apple, the former said that in fiscal year 2016, PowerVR licensing and royalties from Apple totaled 60.7 million pounds (about $76 million) in revenue… What this means, then, is that Apple made up nearly 70% of Imagination’s PowerVR graphics revenue in the company’s prior fiscal year.”

Eassa writes, “If Imagination can’t work out some sort of serious technology/patent licensing arrangement with Apple, then it is extremely unlikely that the former will be able to continue to fund the development of its PowerVR graphics technology.”

