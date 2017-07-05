“Imagination Technologies, the British-based technology firm that has long licensed the GPU tech used in Apple’s mobile devices, issued a scathing rebuke of Apple’s plans to soon drop the company,” Jim Tanous writes for The Mac Observer. “The remarks, made by Imagination Technologies CEO Andrew Heath, were published as part of the company’s latest financial report to investors.”

“Imagination’s earnings report reveals that its financial situation has improved slightly since the fallout from Apple’s announcement, but that the company remains for sale,” Tanous writes. “The heart of the issue is that, after having access to its patented graphics technologies for so many years, Imagination claims that it would be impossible for Apple to develop its own mobile GPU for future iPhones and iPads without running afoul of the company’s intellectual property.”

