“Imagination’s earnings report reveals that its financial situation has improved slightly since the fallout from Apple’s announcement, but that the company remains for sale,” Tanous writes. “The heart of the issue is that, after having access to its patented graphics technologies for so many years, Imagination claims that it would be impossible for Apple to develop its own mobile GPU for future iPhones and iPads without running afoul of the company’s intellectual property.”
MacDailyNews Take: Ironically, if Apple were to develop its own mobile GPU, Imagination will have been proven to lack imagination.
There’s more than one way to skin a cat.
