“This week’s big security story is the so-called ‘Petya’ ransomware attack. It is not the first such attack, won’t be the last, and its success will prompt cybercriminals to attack again, and again, and again,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “In this new threat environment, there are zero excuses for any enterprise, public or private, to be running Windows XP, or any other insecure platform.”

“The biggest problem seems to be the continued used of older (frequently unsupported) Windows systems by cash-strapped firms struggling to make money in a tough and uncertain economic climate,” Evans writes. “Yet, how much cash do they lose in the event of a successful ransomware attack?”

“We already know the alternative. It’s the same alternative Apple CEO, Tim Cook appeared on stage at Cisco Live to promote, and it’s an upstart little Californian company called Apple,” Evans writes. “Apple and Cisco are working together to create a best in industry security proposition for enterprise users. And yes, you read that right: they are working together to ensure that if a business customer takes cybersecurity insurance and uses Apple/Cisco kit they will get a better deal than they would if their IT is built around other systems.”

“Enterprises everywhere need to take a close look at what’s happening,” Evans writes. “On the grounds of security alone, I recommend Apple and help from systems integrators like JAMF, Dimension Data, IBM, Deloitte… That list will inevitably grow). They may also choose to deploy Macs. Why wouldn’t they, given they share the same basic OS as the mobile devices most enterprises now are choosing to deploy, and cost much less to run?”

