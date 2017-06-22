“Imagination’s stock crashed nearly 70% on the day the news hit, and the stock has traded roughly in that range ever since,” Wong writes. “But today the stock shot up about 17% as investors were told of a possible sale. The company said it had received interest from several buyers, and so would start a formal sale process today.”
Wong writes, “All told, there were just 81 days between the news that Apple planned to stop using Imagination’s designs and today’s sale announcement.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As John Wayne said so well:
Life is tough, but it’s tougher if you’re stupid.
