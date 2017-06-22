“The British firm that supplied the designs for Apple’s graphics chips is up for sale, less than three months after the maker of the iPhone said it would no longer use those designs and would instead come up with its own,” Joon Ian Wong writes for Quartz. “That announcement was made public by the firm, Imagination Technologies, on April 3.”

“Imagination’s stock crashed nearly 70% on the day the news hit, and the stock has traded roughly in that range ever since,” Wong writes. “But today the stock shot up about 17% as investors were told of a possible sale. The company said it had received interest from several buyers, and so would start a formal sale process today.”

Wong writes, “All told, there were just 81 days between the news that Apple planned to stop using Imagination’s designs and today’s sale announcement.”

