“Chris Lattner has built a solid reputation after working for 11 years at Apple on low-level software technologies. In particular, he developed Apple’s most recent programming language, Swift,” Romain Dillet reports for TechCrunch. “In January, Tesla announced that it had recruited Lattner as VP of Autopilot Software.”

“Six months later, he announced on Twitter that he was leaving the car company,” Dillet reports. “‘Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all,’ he said. Lattner doesn’t have a new job in mind just yet.”

“Before Swift, Lattner created the Clang compiler and the LLVM compiler optimization infrastructure. He also worked a lot on Xcode, Apple’s software development tool. Let’s just say that millions of developers around the world have been affected by Lattner’s work. Given Lattner’s impressive resume, he’ll have plenty of offers at other tech companies,” Dillet reports. “And it’s going to be interesting to see which company ends up hiring him.”

