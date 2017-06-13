“The 14th major version of Apple’s Mac operating system, High Sierra is currently going through beta testing in order to ship this fall,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The OS (aka macOS 10.13) has a range of under-the-hood technology improvements, including an all-new 64-bit Apple File System,” Evans writes. “This has its own useful consequences for enterprise users, including speed, performance, and security.”

“Tens of thousands of Macs will be deployed across enterprises this year. Apple has taken some big steps to try to make it easier for enterprise IT to manage large Mac deployments with a range of management and configuration improvements,” Evans writes. “Some I’ve discussed in more detail below, but deployment should be eased with the introduction of 802.1X ethernet configuration, firmware password and user account management tools, and the ability to delay software updates for up to 90 days so IT crews can test these releases.”

