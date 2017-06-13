“The OS (aka macOS 10.13) has a range of under-the-hood technology improvements, including an all-new 64-bit Apple File System,” Evans writes. “This has its own useful consequences for enterprise users, including speed, performance, and security.”
“Tens of thousands of Macs will be deployed across enterprises this year. Apple has taken some big steps to try to make it easier for enterprise IT to manage large Mac deployments with a range of management and configuration improvements,” Evans writes. “Some I’ve discussed in more detail below, but deployment should be eased with the introduction of 802.1X ethernet configuration, firmware password and user account management tools, and the ability to delay software updates for up to 90 days so IT crews can test these releases.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Business Chat is going to be a big deal.
SEE ALSO:
With Apple’s Business Chat, users can schedule appointments and process payments in iMessage – June 12, 2017
40 awesome macOS High Sierra features and changes – June 11, 2017
The debate is over: IBM confirms that Apple Macs are $535 less expensive than Windows PCs – October 20, 2016
Apple Inc., the enterprise IT company – December 15, 2015
IBM: Every Mac we buy is making and saving us money – October 28, 2015
Now we know why IT support hates Macs (hint: Windows PCs = job security) – October 19, 2015
IBM: Corporate Mac users need less IT support than those stuck on Windows – October 18, 2015
Just 5% of Mac users at IBM need help desk support vs. 40% of Windows PC sufferers – October 15, 2015