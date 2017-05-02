Yesterday ” AppleInsider reported Google quietly removed support for Apple Watch in the latest iteration of Google Maps released last month. The app’s release notes did not convey the change to users, and Google remained mum on the subject until now,” Campbell reports. “‘We removed Apple Watch support from our latest iOS release, but expect to support it again in the future,’ a Google spokesperson told AppleInsider.”
“Amazon and eBay previously fielded titles for Apple’s wearable, but removed those assets in recent updates,” Campbell reports. “In most cases, the companies’ app revisions are weeks old and the removal of watchOS functionality went largely unnoticed. This suggests the respective watchOS app versions were not widely used.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A lot of companies’ app components for Apple Watch were a bit off base early on. It makes sense that, after they saw how Apple Watch is used, and after watchOS 3 changed so much, they’d want to rethink or retool their apps.
There are apps that, since inception, have worked and continue to work very well, such as:
• Dark Sky: Although still a bit slow at times, it displays accurate temperature, a local precipitation/precipitation forecast down to the minute. It gives just the right amount of information for Apple Watch.
• Fox News: A firm press on Apple Watch lets you quickly share a story, save it, or choose from among many sections (Latest News, Business, Tech, Science, Health, Travel, World, Opinion, Sports, etc.) The articles are short summaries and, when you find one of interest, you pull out your iPhone and swipe up to read the whole article, see photos, videos, etc.
• BBC News: Works much the same as the Fox News app. Brief summaries, a simple firm press to choose from among Top News, My News, and Most Read, and pull out your iPhone and swipe up to read any full article of interest.
We could go on (Nike+ Run Club, Instagram/, MLB At Bat, Uber, The Calculator, etc.), besides Apple’s apps, of course (Messages is indispensable on Apple Watch, for just one example) there are a core core group of app makers that understand Apple Watch. They give you just the right amount of information, not too much and not too little, on your wrist.
