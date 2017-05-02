“Google on Monday responded to revelations that the latest Google Maps update is stripped of all Apple Watch support, saying it expects to return compatibility with Apple’s wearable at some point in the future,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider.

Yesterday ” AppleInsider reported Google quietly removed support for Apple Watch in the latest iteration of Google Maps released last month. The app’s release notes did not convey the change to users, and Google remained mum on the subject until now,” Campbell reports. “‘We removed Apple Watch support from our latest iOS release, but expect to support it again in the future,’ a Google spokesperson told AppleInsider.”

“Amazon and eBay previously fielded titles for Apple’s wearable, but removed those assets in recent updates,” Campbell reports. “In most cases, the companies’ app revisions are weeks old and the removal of watchOS functionality went largely unnoticed. This suggests the respective watchOS app versions were not widely used.”

