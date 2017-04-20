“Why is everyone hoping for a delay? The answer to that question lies in a leak that we showed you on Wednesday,” Epstein writes. “As you’ll undoubtedly recall, a source with a mixed track record shared a leaked schematic drawing he claimed shows the iPhone 8’s rear housing design.”
“The image shows a phone that looks like a flattened iPhone 5, but an extra hole can clearly be seen beneath the Apple logo. That hole, according to rumors, could be the relocated Touch ID fingerprint scanner,” Epstein writes. “Just about every single reaction we’ve seen to this leak has been negative.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote yesterday:
Not only will Touch ID be, but we’ll feel, rear-mounted having to deal with that engineering decision/concession for at least a year.
SEE ALSO:
Apple might fail to pull off bold plan to integrate Touch ID into the display this year – April 19, 2017
The absurd iPhone 8 rear-mounted fingerprint sensor rumor – April 17, 2017
No, Apple won’t move the Home button and Touch ID to the back of the ‘iPhone 8’ – April 13, 2017
Leaked iPhone 8 schematics show bezel-free, edge-to-edge display, Touch ID on rear casing – April 13, 2017