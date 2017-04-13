“Early Thursday morning, AppleInsider was tipped to a new post on Slashleaks showing off what was claimed to be ‘iPhone 8 schematics,'” Hughes writes. “The images purport to show a next-generation iPhone design with a home button, presumably with Touch ID, on the back of the device, as well as a vertical camera array.”
While “it is theoretically possible that the technical limitations of putting Touch ID into the ‘iPhone 8’ display could, actually, force Apple to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of this year’s flagship handset,” Hughes writes. “But doing so would be a huge blow to the ease of use and intuitiveness of the current home button Touch ID design. And that seems out of whack with Apple’s philosophy.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly.
As can be seen by any rational (read: unpaid) review of Samsung’s Galaxy S8, fingerprint readers on the rear are inferior for many reasons (basic ergonomics, smudging of camera lens, etc.) to Apple’s traditional placement on the front of the iPhone.