“It’s silly season in “iPhone 8” rumor reporting, with the latest supposed “leaked schematics” claiming the handset will move the home button and Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the back of the device, and also feature a chassis considerably thicker than even the iPhone SE,” Neil Hughes writes for AppleInsider.

“Early Thursday morning, AppleInsider was tipped to a new post on Slashleaks showing off what was claimed to be ‘iPhone 8 schematics,'” Hughes writes. “The images purport to show a next-generation iPhone design with a home button, presumably with Touch ID, on the back of the device, as well as a vertical camera array.”

While “it is theoretically possible that the technical limitations of putting Touch ID into the ‘iPhone 8’ display could, actually, force Apple to move the fingerprint sensor to the back of this year’s flagship handset,” Hughes writes. “But doing so would be a huge blow to the ease of use and intuitiveness of the current home button Touch ID design. And that seems out of whack with Apple’s philosophy.”

