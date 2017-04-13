“In what is the first supposed leak of ‘real’ iPhone 8 technical schematics, an image posted to Weibo today claims to show technical drawings for the next-generation iPhone straight from Foxconn,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac.

“The drawings depict an iPhone 8 front and back with minimal bezels on the left and right sides of the screen,” Mayo reports. “Compared to an iPhone 7, the top and bottom bezels are also significantly smaller.”

“On the back, the dual camera system and rear flash is stacked vertically in the top-left corner, with a gap for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the Apple logo,” Mayo reports. “The image is labelled with dimensions for the chassis, which are comparable to the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 — despite the significantly larger [5.8-inch] screen.”



[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]