“The drawings depict an iPhone 8 front and back with minimal bezels on the left and right sides of the screen,” Mayo reports. “Compared to an iPhone 7, the top and bottom bezels are also significantly smaller.”
“On the back, the dual camera system and rear flash is stacked vertically in the top-left corner, with a gap for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the Apple logo,” Mayo reports. “The image is labelled with dimensions for the chassis, which are comparable to the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 — despite the significantly larger [5.8-inch] screen.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As Mayo reminds, “schematics of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 all leaked [on Weibo] by mid March in their respective years.”
So, whaddya think?
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]