“Among other OLED panel suppliers, LG Display is expected to begin to ship its products in 2018,” Han and Shen report, “while China-based BOE Technology may not be able to ship OLED panels until 2020, the sources indicated.”
Han and Shen report, “Apple is expected to receive delivery of 75 million OLED panels from Samsung Display in 2017, which will account for 14% global OLED panel production for the year. ”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: With OLED production being so tight, we’re going to have to get our “iPhone 8” pre-orders seconds after they start or face seemingly interminable delays!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]