“About 70% of global output of OLED panels in 2017-2018, mainly from Samsung Display, will be consumed by Samsung Electronics and Apple, therefore limiting the supply of OLED panels to other smartphone vendors, said the sources,” Siu Han and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes.

“Among other OLED panel suppliers, LG Display is expected to begin to ship its products in 2018,” Han and Shen report, “while China-based BOE Technology may not be able to ship OLED panels until 2020, the sources indicated.”

Han and Shen report, “Apple is expected to receive delivery of 75 million OLED panels from Samsung Display in 2017, which will account for 14% global OLED panel production for the year. ”

MacDailyNews Take: With OLED production being so tight, we’re going to have to get our “iPhone 8” pre-orders seconds after they start or face seemingly interminable delays!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers “Fred Mertz” and “Dan K.” for the heads up.]