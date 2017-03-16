“Yesterday, a report claimed the high-end iPhone will have a curved display, but with gentler curves than Samsung’s Galaxy S7 edge,” Rossignol reports. “MacRumors has confirmed the report refers to a display that is slightly curved at the edges below 2.5D cover glass, meaning the display itself cannot be dramatically curved.”
“The benefit of the edge-to-edge design is that it will essentially allow for an iPhone 7 Plus sized display to fit on a device that is iPhone 7 sized,” Rossignol reports. “The 5.8-inch display is expected to have a primary area of around 5.2 inches, while [KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi] Kuo expects some of the remaining space to house virtual buttons.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, this is likely because curved displays, like Samsung’s Galaxy S7 Edge, are gimmicks in search of functionality. If Apple made a curved-edge iPhone, it would be for a meaningful reason, not just Samsung’s “Hey, look what we can do it in limited quantities, but we don’t really do anything useful with it, but buy it anyway, you know, because this one doesn’t explode” stupidity.
SEE ALSO:
Apple expected to take 14% of global OLED panel production – 75 million panels – from Samsung Display this year – March 16, 2017
IHS analyst: Apple’s revolutionary 5.8-inch OLED iPhone to have flat display – March 13, 2017