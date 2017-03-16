“Apple’s widely rumored 5.8-inch iPhone with an edge-to-edge OLED display will be flat across the front of the smartphone, and slightly curved along the left and right edges to conform with the layer of 2.5D glass that covers the display, according to multiple people familiar with the matter,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Yesterday, a report claimed the high-end iPhone will have a curved display, but with gentler curves than Samsung’s Galaxy S7 edge,” Rossignol reports. “MacRumors has confirmed the report refers to a display that is slightly curved at the edges below 2.5D cover glass, meaning the display itself cannot be dramatically curved.”

“The benefit of the edge-to-edge design is that it will essentially allow for an iPhone 7 Plus sized display to fit on a device that is iPhone 7 sized,” Rossignol reports. “The 5.8-inch display is expected to have a primary area of around 5.2 inches, while [KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi] Kuo expects some of the remaining space to house virtual buttons.”

