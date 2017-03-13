“Apple is widely expected to launch an iPhone with a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge OLED display later this year, made possible by slimmer bezels and no Home button,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors. “And while some reports have claimed the screen will be curved like the Galaxy S7 edge, a growing number of sources expect a flat display. ‘We anticipate Apple will adopt a flat implementation of OLED design on their special iPhone model, which is analogous to the current 2.5D glass design,’ IHS Markit analyst Wayne Lam told MacRumors.”

“Much like the recently announced LG G6, we anticipate a touchscreen with a new longer aspect ratio design to take advantage of higher coverage area of the iPhone in its entirety. This new design language is expected to become the trend for 2017, as we all anticipate Samsung’s reveal later this month,” he added,” Rossignol reports. “Lam is referring to the LG G6’s 5.7-inch LCD display with a 2:1 aspect ratio, meaning the screen’s length is double the size of its width. iPhones have a 16:9 aspect ratio. Leaked pictures of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 reveal a similarly longer OLED display with slim bezels and no physical home button.”

Rossignol reports, “KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Chinese research firm TrendForce have also recently said they expect Apple’s next flagship iPhone to have 2.5D cover glass, which refers to the slightly curved edges that the front of iPhones have had since the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in 2014.”

