“Per a new leak from reputable leaker Sonny Dickson (via MacRumors), it looks as though Apple might have given up on embedding Touch ID into the display and is, instead, going with a backup plan,” Eassa writes. “The leak from Sonny Dickson clearly shows the Touch ID sensor placed on the back of the device, below the Apple logo.”
“I believe that in the interim between the iPhone 8 and the 2018 iPhone, there’s a solid chance that some of Apple’s competitors will release devices with the fingerprint scanner built into the display,” Eassa writes. “If Apple isn’t first (or among the first) to deliver this technology, then it will look like a copy-cat rather than a leader, which, given Apple’s unfortunate recent history of being late to big paradigm shifts in smartphones (large screens, full-screen display, etc.), wouldn’t be a good look at all.”
MacDailyNews Take: To quote the late, great Yogi Berra, “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”
If Apple does fail and Touch ID has to move around to the back, it will be an inferior placement versus its current position on the front of today’s iPhones.
Not only will Touch ID be, but we’ll feel, rear-mounted having to deal with that engineering decision/concession for at least a year.
