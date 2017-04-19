“A lot has been written about the woes that Apple is reportedly facing in trying to embed its Touch ID technology directly into the display of its upcoming iPhone 8 smartphone,” Ashraf Eassa reports for The Motley Fool. “The company is reportedly facing yield challenges with the technology, and it’s not even clear if the issues will get worked out in time to meet Apple’s desired launch schedule.”

“Per a new leak from reputable leaker Sonny Dickson (via MacRumors), it looks as though Apple might have given up on embedding Touch ID into the display and is, instead, going with a backup plan,” Eassa writes. “The leak from Sonny Dickson clearly shows the Touch ID sensor placed on the back of the device, below the Apple logo.”



“I believe that in the interim between the iPhone 8 and the 2018 iPhone, there’s a solid chance that some of Apple’s competitors will release devices with the fingerprint scanner built into the display,” Eassa writes. “If Apple isn’t first (or among the first) to deliver this technology, then it will look like a copy-cat rather than a leader, which, given Apple’s unfortunate recent history of being late to big paradigm shifts in smartphones (large screens, full-screen display, etc.), wouldn’t be a good look at all.”

Read more in the full article here.