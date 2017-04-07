“Anyone who watches Saturday Night Live on NBC knows the late-night program’s antics stop when the show goes to a commercial break,” Brian Steinberg reports for Variety. “In one of the show’s coming broadcasts, that won’t be the case.”

“Viewers who stick around during the ads either during the April 8th or the April 15th broadcast of NBC’s late-night institution will glimpse a spot for Verizon written by ‘Weekend Update’ anchor Colin Jost and featuring cast member Kenan Thompson,” Steinberg reports. “The bespoke pitch is part of an ongoing effort by NBC and Lorne Michaels’ hardworking crew of satirists to make the show more compelling to watch live, rather than catching up via clips next morning.”

“Apple has struck a deal with NBC to have Saturday Night Live create commercial content slated to appear in a few weeks’ time,” Steinberg reports. “The show’s work for the large consumer-electronics company will look different than its Verizon efforts, according to two people familiar with the situation.”

