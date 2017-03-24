“With Apple shares in record-high territory, two investment banks on Friday raised their price targets on the iPhone maker,” Patrick Seitz reports for Investor’s Business Daily.

“Nomura Instinet reiterated its buy rating on Apple and raised its price target to 165 from 135,” Seitz reports. “Needham upped its price target on Apple to 165 from 150, but lowered its rating to buy from strong buy.”

“Apple finished 0.2% lower at 140.64 on the stock market today. The stock hit a record high of 142.80 on Tuesday,” Seitz reports. “Needham analyst Laura Martin said Apple stock remains a top pick because of its strong iPhone business, solid profit margins and low valuation.”

