“Nomura Instinet reiterated its buy rating on Apple and raised its price target to 165 from 135,” Seitz reports. “Needham upped its price target on Apple to 165 from 150, but lowered its rating to buy from strong buy.”
“Apple finished 0.2% lower at 140.64 on the stock market today. The stock hit a record high of 142.80 on Tuesday,” Seitz reports. “Needham analyst Laura Martin said Apple stock remains a top pick because of its strong iPhone business, solid profit margins and low valuation.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Next week, $142.86?
TTK!
SEE ALSO:
Instinet ups Apple target price to $165 – March 24, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – March 20, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – March 16, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – March 15, 2017
Following President Trump’s address to Congress, Dow surges 300 points to blast past 21,000 for first time – March 1, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 22, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 21, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – February 17, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 15, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs – February 14, 2017
Apple shares hit new all-time closing high – February 13, 2017
Apple smashes Street; iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch set all-time records – January 31, 2017
Dow hits record milestone of 20,000 on high hopes for Trump administration – January 25, 2017
International Monetary Fund boosts growth forecast for US, citing President-elect Donald Trump’s policies – January 17, 2017
Boosted by Trump rally and Apple, Wall Street parties like it’s 19,999 – January 6, 2017
Wall Street indexes hit record highs as Trump rally continues – December 8, 2016